Windom Underwood, 84, of Inverness, Fl passed away at home on November 18, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice.
Windom was born in Livia, KY on July 11, 1936 to the late Byron Blaine Underwood and Virginia Bell (Adcock) Underwood and came to his area in 1998 from Pahokee, FL.
Mr. Underwood was a retired diesel mechanic and served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Ft Cooper Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years, Margaret (Honeycutt) Underwood; 2 sons: Windom K. Underwood of Inverness and James Franklin Underwood of Clewiston, FL; his sister, Judy Myrick, Nashville, TN; 2 grandchildren: Ashley Rene Underwood and Camila Ann Underwood; and his great grandchild, Sawyer James Morris.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Rev. Dave Maddox, officiating. Burial will follow in Florida National Cemetery at a later date.
