1/1
Windom Underwood
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Windom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Windom Underwood, 84, of Inverness, Fl passed away at home on November 18, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice.
Windom was born in Livia, KY on July 11, 1936 to the late Byron Blaine Underwood and Virginia Bell (Adcock) Underwood and came to his area in 1998 from Pahokee, FL.
Mr. Underwood was a retired diesel mechanic and served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Ft Cooper Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years, Margaret (Honeycutt) Underwood; 2 sons: Windom K. Underwood of Inverness and James Franklin Underwood of Clewiston, FL; his sister, Judy Myrick, Nashville, TN; 2 grandchildren: Ashley Rene Underwood and Camila Ann Underwood; and his great grandchild, Sawyer James Morris.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Rev. Dave Maddox, officiating. Burial will follow in Florida National Cemetery at a later date.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved