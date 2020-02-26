|
|
Winifred Seitter Ireland, wife of the late Howard Ireland, passed peacefully to her heavenly reward on February 21, 2020. She was born to the late Winifred Voirin Seitter and Harry Seitter on July 29, 1927, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was their first daughter and the third child of seven. She graduated from Saint Hubert Girls' High School in 1945.
While working at Insurance Company of North America, she met Howard Ireland. They married on January 29, 1949. They were absolutely devoted to each other and to their daughters, Clair and Mary Lynne. Win and Howard were together until his passing in 2008.
Winnie was an accomplished pianist and organist. She was a faithful Catholic and played the organ for Mass for many years. She also enjoyed cocktails, cookies, and cake. She was a wonderful friend, sister, and aunt. Winnie was incredibly selfless and loved taking care of her family. Win was never happier than when she was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Howard would always say, "Look at your mother, see how she loves us!"
The family thanks the nurses and staff of Life Care Center in Lecanto and Vitas Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of our mother.
Winnie is survived by her two daughters, Clair Ryan (John) and Mary Lynne Pedersen; seven grandchildren, Anney Ryan McIntosh (PJ), Matthew Ryan (Elizabeth), Scott Pedersen (Stephanie), Moira Ryan Martin (David), Kimberly Pedersen Messer (Brandon), Catherine Ryan Risell (Matthew), Ryan Pedersen; six great grandchildren Logan, Aubrey, Rivers, Gunnar, Ella, Lucas; three sisters, Claire Lapergola, Jean Borski, Mary Gabriel; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to .
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa, Florida will be announced soon at www.wilderfuneral.com Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020