Winnefred Swartz, 81, passed away July 27, 2020 at HPH Hospice in Lecanto. She was born May 8, 1939, to Rufus Garrard and Mildred Lutts in Clearwater, Florida.
"Fay" was loved by many and loved to receive guests, wherever she lived. One very nice recent blessing was to hold and love her newest great granddaughter, Nayeli Ann. She also loved to spend time with another great granddaughter, Charissa.
She married Eugene Swartz in 1957 and was preceded in death by him in 2000.
She is survived and grieved by her daughter, Elizabeth and son, Richard; 3 granddaughters; 5 great grandchildren; as well as extended family and many friends.
Fay was Christian by choice and attended Nature Cost Church, Homosassa as a blessed member.
Fay will be remembered at a private ash-scattering ceremony.
Cremation handled by Charles Davis Funeral Home, www.chas@chasdavis.com