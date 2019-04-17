|
|
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Wladyslawa (Charlotte) Jaworski, age 86, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 3:00 PM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Father Tim Cummings officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Hooper Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at and www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
She was born January 25, 1933 in Lipa, Poland, daughter of Stanley and Sophia Mozgawa. She died April 14, 2019 peacefully in her home. She enjoyed travelling, gardening and going to the beach.
Mrs. Jaworski was preceded in death by her parents; Stanley and Sophia Mozgawa and her daughter, Irene Roczniak. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Chester Jaworski; daughter Heidi Jaworski and husband Jimi; grandaughter, Julie and husband Shawn, three great-grandchildren, David, Jessica and Joseph; grandson Jack Roczniak; three brothers; five sisters. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019