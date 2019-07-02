Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Blass. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Yvonne M. Blass (89) of Citrus Hills passed away June 29, 2019.

She was born August 23, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Harold and Maybelle Wilson (Thompson). Schooled in New York and Long Island, she began her career in New York City working in major ad agencies for 11 years. Yvonne married Ronald Blass in 1949 and moved to the Albany NY area to raise their family, and later moved to Old Chatham NY where they lived until retirement. She was a member of the Schenectady Curling Club, Albany Curling Club, and the Westport NY Rifle Club.

Ms. Blass was the founder of the Hobby Hills Tack Barn. She later co-founded - with Ron Blass - R. T. Blass Inc., a marketing communications firm which they grew to be one of the largest ad agencies in upstate NY.

Yvonne was currently a member of Citrus Hills Women's Club, Citrus Hills Golf Club, Citrus Hills Ping Pong Group, and the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Ronald T. Blass, she is survived by her sister Doris Bambach and husband Eugene, of Babylon, Long Island; brother Dr. Harold Wilson, Jr. and wife Carol of Voorheesville NY; son Kenneth Blass and wife Karen of Old Chatham NY; daughter Kathy Weiss and husband Brian of Charlotte, NC; daughter Diane Collazo of Schenectady NY; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her significant other of five years, Arthur Sternby.

There will be a service at the Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Hernando at 11am on Wednesday July 3, with lunch to follow. Yvonne M. Blass (89) of Citrus Hills passed away June 29, 2019.She was born August 23, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Harold and Maybelle Wilson (Thompson). Schooled in New York and Long Island, she began her career in New York City working in major ad agencies for 11 years. Yvonne married Ronald Blass in 1949 and moved to the Albany NY area to raise their family, and later moved to Old Chatham NY where they lived until retirement. She was a member of the Schenectady Curling Club, Albany Curling Club, and the Westport NY Rifle Club.Ms. Blass was the founder of the Hobby Hills Tack Barn. She later co-founded - with Ron Blass - R. T. Blass Inc., a marketing communications firm which they grew to be one of the largest ad agencies in upstate NY.Yvonne was currently a member of Citrus Hills Women's Club, Citrus Hills Golf Club, Citrus Hills Ping Pong Group, and the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.Predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Ronald T. Blass, she is survived by her sister Doris Bambach and husband Eugene, of Babylon, Long Island; brother Dr. Harold Wilson, Jr. and wife Carol of Voorheesville NY; son Kenneth Blass and wife Karen of Old Chatham NY; daughter Kathy Weiss and husband Brian of Charlotte, NC; daughter Diane Collazo of Schenectady NY; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her significant other of five years, Arthur Sternby.There will be a service at the Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Hernando at 11am on Wednesday July 3, with lunch to follow. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close