Yvonne Whipkey Beck, 86, of Charlotte, NC passed away on May 1, 2019. She was born in White Pine, WV on June 23, 1932 to the late Isaac Schott Whipkey and Lottie Burrows Whipkey.

Along with her parents, Yvonne is preceded in death by her son, Allen Nichols; brother, Raymond Whipkey; and husband, Jack Beck. She is survived by her granddaughters Lisa Williams and Heather Storey; four great grand children; and her brothers Grey Whipkey and Dane Whipkey.

She loved being a part of the Order of the Eastern Stars, enjoyed playing tennis and golf, and spending time with her grandchildren. Yvonne had many happy memories of her time working at Calhoun County Bank in West Virginia.

A private family memorial will be held later in the year. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with her husband, Jack Beck.

