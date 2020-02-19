Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zeddie Lehman "Lee" Isom. View Sign Service Information McGan Cremation Service LLC 65 N Florida Avenue Inverness , FL 34453 (352)-419-7917 Send Flowers Obituary

Zeddie Lehman "Lee" Isom, age 79, left this place peacefully in Inverness, Florida and into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 14, 2020 after an unexpected onset of Pneumonia. Born February 24, 1940, Lee would have been 80 years young this month.

Zeddie was born and spent his childhood in the town of Phil Cambell, Alabama. He moved to Ohio at age 18 and retired from the Ford Motor Company after 42 years. After moving to Florida, retirement was passionately by golfing, fishing, traveling, bike riding and sharing life with his wife, while also spending time with his friends at the New Testament Baptist Church in Floral City. Zeddie's love for his Lord, family, and every person he met was apparent by his acts of compassion, generosity and never failing to shake the hand of a stranger.

Zeddie was preceded in death by his parents, 11 brothers and sisters, and his daughter, Karah Isom. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Judith (Reed) Isom; brother, Jack Isom; children Tina (Scott) Gearhart, Aaron Isom, Jennifer Moore, Sarah (James) Harness; step children Wendy (Larry) Marsinek, Andrea (Steven) Miller, and Kendra (Walter) Clark; grandchildren Alexis and Corbin Gearhart, Jessica Isom, Samantha Rohrbough, Anthony Prinzo, Jonathan Prinzo, Matthew Prinzo, Spencer Marsinek, Karl and Graham Miller, and Joseph Clark; 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held in Ohio this Spring.

Sign the guest book at

Zeddie Lehman "Lee" Isom, age 79, left this place peacefully in Inverness, Florida and into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 14, 2020 after an unexpected onset of Pneumonia. Born February 24, 1940, Lee would have been 80 years young this month.Zeddie was born and spent his childhood in the town of Phil Cambell, Alabama. He moved to Ohio at age 18 and retired from the Ford Motor Company after 42 years. After moving to Florida, retirement was passionately by golfing, fishing, traveling, bike riding and sharing life with his wife, while also spending time with his friends at the New Testament Baptist Church in Floral City. Zeddie's love for his Lord, family, and every person he met was apparent by his acts of compassion, generosity and never failing to shake the hand of a stranger.Zeddie was preceded in death by his parents, 11 brothers and sisters, and his daughter, Karah Isom. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Judith (Reed) Isom; brother, Jack Isom; children Tina (Scott) Gearhart, Aaron Isom, Jennifer Moore, Sarah (James) Harness; step children Wendy (Larry) Marsinek, Andrea (Steven) Miller, and Kendra (Walter) Clark; grandchildren Alexis and Corbin Gearhart, Jessica Isom, Samantha Rohrbough, Anthony Prinzo, Jonathan Prinzo, Matthew Prinzo, Spencer Marsinek, Karl and Graham Miller, and Joseph Clark; 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.A celebration of life for family and friends will be held in Ohio this Spring.Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close