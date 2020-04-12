Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for Zilpha Bender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zilpha G. "Zip" Bender

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zilpha G. "Zip" Bender Obituary
Zilpha G. "Zip" Bender, 92, of Crystal River, Florida and formerly of Hom-osassa, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Sunshine Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Crystal River. A native of Carlisle, PA, she was born March 23, 1928, the only child to Joseph and Mary (Bear) Thrush. Zip, as she was known to many, was a registered nurse by profession, retiring in 1983 from Carlisle Hospital, where she had spent 33 years of her career. She, along with her late husband of 58 years, Raymond A. Bender, who passed on March 18, 2006, were charter members of the Whirl-A-Way Square Dance Club in her native Carlisle and Mrs. Bender and her late husband loved RV traveling in one of their three different Holiday Rambler Travel Trailers that they owned over the years.
Zip traveled all over the United States, Nova Scotia and other Canadian provinces and Mexico. Zip and Raymond also enjoyed their trips to Alaska and Hawaii. Mrs. Bender served her country proudly in the Cadet Nursing Corps during the end of WWII and was a longtime and faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, Florida, having joined the church shortly after moving to Homosassa with Raymond in 1986 from her native Carlisle. She was also a member of the Red Chapeau Dancers and the Red Hat Society.
Zip is survived by her daughter TSGT Beverly Jo Bender, USAF (RET), of Lecanto, Florida. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Bender will be announced for a later date. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zilpha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilder Funeral Home
Download Now