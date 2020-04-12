|
Zilpha G. "Zip" Bender, 92, of Crystal River, Florida and formerly of Hom-osassa, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Sunshine Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Crystal River. A native of Carlisle, PA, she was born March 23, 1928, the only child to Joseph and Mary (Bear) Thrush. Zip, as she was known to many, was a registered nurse by profession, retiring in 1983 from Carlisle Hospital, where she had spent 33 years of her career. She, along with her late husband of 58 years, Raymond A. Bender, who passed on March 18, 2006, were charter members of the Whirl-A-Way Square Dance Club in her native Carlisle and Mrs. Bender and her late husband loved RV traveling in one of their three different Holiday Rambler Travel Trailers that they owned over the years.
Zip traveled all over the United States, Nova Scotia and other Canadian provinces and Mexico. Zip and Raymond also enjoyed their trips to Alaska and Hawaii. Mrs. Bender served her country proudly in the Cadet Nursing Corps during the end of WWII and was a longtime and faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, Florida, having joined the church shortly after moving to Homosassa with Raymond in 1986 from her native Carlisle. She was also a member of the Red Chapeau Dancers and the Red Hat Society.
Zip is survived by her daughter TSGT Beverly Jo Bender, USAF (RET), of Lecanto, Florida. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Bender will be announced for a later date. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020