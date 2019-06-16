Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Zinnia Callueng passed away June 9, 2019 with her sons at her side. Dr. Callueng was born in the Philippines May 16, 1946, the youngest of 4 sisters. She worked diligently through her education to become one of the top students in her college and medical school, where she would meet her late husband Dr. Jose Callueng.

She would complete her residency in Canada and Michigan before settling with her family in Crystal River, Florida. It was here that both Zinnia and Jose would open their medical practice and raise their children. They opened their first medical office in 1978 where she worked in General Practice and Pediatrics, and also was a full time mother that dedicated herself to her sons.

In 1998 she decided to complete her Masters of Public Health at the age of 52, and would soon become head of Public Health for Citrus county, while simultaneously working as a medical doctor. Later she would retire from Public Health and enter into the teaching profession, where she served as an Assistant Professor at Central Florida College in Anatomy and Physiology.

Dr. Callueng was a student of life, and continuously sought knowledge, education, and enlightenment. She was a selfless and kind individual that showed compassion to everyone that crossed her path. Her aptitude for kindness, forgiveness, compassion, and love was felt by everyone in her life. Above all, she dedicated her life to ensure that her sons, and grandchildren, felt love and support throughout her life. She will be missed beyond comprehension, and lived a life that will be remembered by many.

She is survived by her two sons, David Callueng and Eric Callueng, Daughter in-law Julie Callueng, Sister and Brother-in-law Cecilia and Emilio Soriano, Niece and Nephew Rob and Mylene Taylor, Niece and Nephew Maricel and Carlos Cua, Grand Children Sara, Sonny, Jayce, Leah Thanh, Tuyet, Khan, Ysa, Callie, and Kam.

