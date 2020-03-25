Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Zula Young

Zula Young Obituary
Zula Young, 90 of Yankeetown, FL went home to be with the Lord Monday morning March 23, 2020. She was under the care of her family and Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. Zula was born in Cross City, FL and was a long-time resident of Yankeetown, FL. She was a very talented local artist and art teacher.
Zula is survived by her husband Hollie Young of Yankeetown, FL, her daughters Brenda Shaw and husband Pat of Tallahassee, FL, Carolyn Leadbetter of Beverly Hills, FL, Angela Dixon and husband Lamar of Hawthorne, FL and Deborah Whitley of Inverness, FL, her son Doug Young of Citronelle, FL, her brother Bill Lolley and wife Joy of Alabama, her sisters, Frances Gainer and husband Chris and Lassiefene Boatwright and husband Roy both of East Point, FL, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will take place for immediate family at Cedars of Lebanon Cemetery in Inglis, FL. Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River, FL is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020
