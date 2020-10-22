A. Pierce Matthews Jr. Cincinnati formerlyTerrace Park - beloved husband of the late Ann-Patton "Pat" (Biddle) Matthews, loving father of Mary-Morse "Mimi" Matthews and the late A.P. "Matt" Matthews, III. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Passed Oct. 18, 2020, age 97. Former Terrace Park Fire Chief and Admin. Assistant; retired from NuTone. Also a WWII veteran. Private services due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, memorials to ERS Good Samaritan Mission (https://www.episcopalretirement.com/corporate/donate/giving-opportunities/the-good-samaritan-mission-fund, The Children's Home of Cincinnati (https://thechildrenshomecinti.org/page/donations), or to the charity of one's choice.