A. Stein, M.D



Cincinnati - Robert A. Stein M.D., age 97, a Korean War Vet., passed away October 14, 2020, beloved husband of the late Emily Stein and Betty Stein, devoted father of James (Janet) Stein, Tom (Lynne) Stein, Julie (Charles) Rubenstein and Daniel Stein, loving grandfather of Skylar and Seattle Stein, Jennifer (Robert) Oestreicher and Lauren Rubenstein, great grandfather of Stella Oestreicher. Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to University of Cincinnati College of Medicine or Rockdale Temple would be appreciated.









