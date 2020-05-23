Aaron Craig
1923 - 2020
Aaron Craig

Georgetown - CRAIG, Aaron Burns of Georgetown, OH, age 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with his family. He was born in Mt. Olivet, Ky on September 4, 1923 to Robert Morton and Nancy (McConnell) Craig. He is preceded in death by his wife of almost 49 years, Esther Ruth Craig and a daughter, Christine Mitchell, and 11 brothers and sisters. Mr. Craig served in the U.S. Navy in WWII as a Seaman First Class from 1942 to 1946. He retired from Siemens as a Floor Supervisor in 1990. Aaron was a very gentle man and always offering to help people. As a handy man he often worked at his church. He made friends wherever he went. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his children: Richard (Janice) Craig, Karen (Chris) Felter, and Douglas Craig. He loved his (5) grandchildren: Trina Joachimi, Joshua Brake, Johnathan Brake, Nicholas Mitchell, Courtney Craig and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. A private funeral will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd., West Chester, Ohio 45069. Burial to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park, 11825 Pippin Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236-3597




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
