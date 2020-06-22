Adam B. McKeehan
West Chester - Age 92. Beloved husband of Geneva (nee Carter) McKeehan. Passed away June 21, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Socialville Baptist Church, 5946 Socialville-Foster Rd., Mason, OH 45040 from 10am until time of funeral service at 12noon. Condolences to shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.