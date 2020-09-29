1/
Adam Brian McKeehan
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adam Brian McKeehan

Adam Brian McKeehan was born on April 19, 1994 to Brian and Melissa McKeehan. He passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 26. Adam was an extremely hard worker and a loyal, devoted friend. He loved the water and was passionate about music. He cherished animals, often taking in stray dogs and cats and finding them homes. He is survived by his mother, sister, grandmother, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and uncle. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10am at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the burial will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved