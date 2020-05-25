Adele "Bub" Gutterman
Cincinnati - Adele "Bub" Gutterman (nee Friend), 84, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Montreal, Quebec, Canada died peacefully, on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Joe Gutterman. Loving and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Renee and Les Sandler and Hiram and Julie Gutterman. Cherished grandmother (Bub) to Arielle and Jonathan Schachter and Jonah Sandler (Nicole Greenwood). Proud great grandmother to Joe and Jake Schachter and Cade Greenwood. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Ruthie and the late Kurt Kellner, the late Jean and the late George Stern, Al and Meryl Friend and Marcia Levy. Sister-in-law to Nancy and Irving Gutterman and the late Lila and the late Bernard Gutterman.
Adored adopted Bub to Michele and Randy Sandler, Rita and Bobby House and their children; Debbie, Jeff, Jack, Sophie and Bella Trachtenberg; Marcie, Dan, Talia, Sarina and Brandon Oliff; Bari, Brent, Mia and Joey Lansberg and Traci, Craig, Sadie and Cameron Dickey.
Adele will sadly be missed by all her nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Adele was a lifetime member of Hadassah, an organization she strongly believed in for all their extraordinary accomplishments through education, advocacy, youth development and its support for medical care and research to enhance the health and lives of people worldwide.
Adele was also known to many as the Popcorn Lady during her many years as owner of Walnut Street Popcorn and Sweets, which was a staple in Downtown Cincinnati for years. Walnut Street Popcorn & Sweets was well known and catered to many well-known local and national celebrities, professional athletes, local and national media and elected government officials.
Special thank you to cantor Laine Katzew, Rabbi Irvin Wise, Rabbi Moshe Smolkin and Rabbi Benjamin Chaidell and all of Adele's caregivers, physical therapists and staff at Cedar Village and nursing staff at Hospice of Cincinnati, Blue Ash.
Private graveside services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cincinnati Chapter of Hadassah, P.O. Box 42396, 4914 Cooper Road Cincinnati, OH 45242 or charity of one's choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 25 to May 27, 2020.