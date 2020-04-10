|
|
Adele L. Goetz
Cincinnati - 1920-2020
Adele Louella Goetz, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Adele was born on October 27, 1920. She was predeceased by her parents Hattie (Hohn) Goetz and Karl Goetz, brothers Carl, Paul and William. Adele leaves behind nieces and nephews, Jeanne Hale, Karen Nowlin, Kathy Sprague, Richard Goetz, William Goetz and Elaine Brown. Adele is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Adele retired from the Billboard Publishing Company after 42 years. She was a member of Cardinal Chapter #140, O.E.S. Due to COVID 19 there will be no visitation or service.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Twin Towers Sr. Living Community, 5343 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45224 or , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati. OH 45263.
Adele has left us with one word …
"Whatever"!
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020