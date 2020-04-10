Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Goetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele L. Goetz


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adele L. Goetz Obituary
Adele L. Goetz

Cincinnati - 1920-2020

Adele Louella Goetz, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Adele was born on October 27, 1920. She was predeceased by her parents Hattie (Hohn) Goetz and Karl Goetz, brothers Carl, Paul and William. Adele leaves behind nieces and nephews, Jeanne Hale, Karen Nowlin, Kathy Sprague, Richard Goetz, William Goetz and Elaine Brown. Adele is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Adele retired from the Billboard Publishing Company after 42 years. She was a member of Cardinal Chapter #140, O.E.S. Due to COVID 19 there will be no visitation or service.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Twin Towers Sr. Living Community, 5343 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45224 or , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati. OH 45263.

Adele has left us with one word …

"Whatever"!
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -