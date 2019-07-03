Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
United Jewish Cemetery in Walnut Hills
3400 Montgomery Rd.
CINCINNATI, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele Lane

Add a Memory
Adele Lane Obituary
Adele Lane

Cincinnati - LANE Adele, age 97, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019, beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Lane, M.D., devoted mother of Lynda Sue Lane M.D. of Chicago, IL. and Matthew Jay "Mickey" Lane (Susan Lane) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL., loving grandmother of Benjamin Lane-Korn and Stephen Joshua Lane. Graveside services Friday, July 5, 10:00 A.M.. at United Jewish Cemetery in Walnut Hills, 3400 Montgomery Rd., Cinti. OH 45207. Memorial contributions to Evans Scholars, One Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029-0301 (847) 724-4600 would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from July 3 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now