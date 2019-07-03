|
Adele Lane
Cincinnati - LANE Adele, age 97, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019, beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Lane, M.D., devoted mother of Lynda Sue Lane M.D. of Chicago, IL. and Matthew Jay "Mickey" Lane (Susan Lane) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL., loving grandmother of Benjamin Lane-Korn and Stephen Joshua Lane. Graveside services Friday, July 5, 10:00 A.M.. at United Jewish Cemetery in Walnut Hills, 3400 Montgomery Rd., Cinti. OH 45207. Memorial contributions to Evans Scholars, One Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029-0301 (847) 724-4600 would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from July 3 to July 4, 2019