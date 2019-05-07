|
Adele Lipman
Milford - Adele Lipman passed away on April 29th, 2019 at 96 years of age, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati after developing complications during a heart procedure.
Charlsye Adele Pyle was born to Charles and Elsie Pyle in Elk City, Oklahoma on October 19th, 1922. She had three siblings, Don, Merrill and Ken. Charlsye graduated from Elk City High School in 1939 and attended Anderson College in Indiana where she met and married the love of her life, Samuel Calvin Sharp of Fresno, California in 1942.
After being called to Detroit to build a church for a bourgeoning congregation, Adele and Sam had two children, Steve in 1955, and Sandy in 1958. The family moved to Ohio, first to Youngstown, then Athens, and finally settled in Cincinnati where Sam passed away in 1971.
Following Sam's death, Adele developed a successful career managing large apartment complexes in Cincinnati. While Sandy was finishing high school and Steve had moved to California, Adele married Max Lipman, they bought a house in Madeira, Ohio, and were together for six years. After retiring from management at age 68 she started a new career in real estate, and retired again at 86.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Whitehead and husband Tim; her son, S.R. Sharp and his partner Durk Dehner; her brother, Kendall Pyle and his wife Wanda; two cousins, Odessa John and Sherry Rinehart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, may we suggest a donation in her name to or a .
Please Join Us For
A Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10th, 2019
3:00 P.M. - Followed by a Reception with the Family
St. Thomas Episcopal Church - Parish Hall
100 Miami Avenue, Terrace Park, Ohio 45174
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 7, 2019