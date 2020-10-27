Adolph Frazier, Jr.
Cincinnati - Adolph Frazier, Jr.,age 86 passed away October 26. 2020 in Cincinnati, OH. Survived by his wife, Judy Frazier, son, Darryl Frazier, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held, Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11:00am, Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Rd. Forest Park. Visitation will be prior to funeral at 10:00am. Interment, Spring Grove Cemetery. Please view and sign registry at www.thompsonhallljordan.com
