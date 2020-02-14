|
Agatha G. (Nee: Lyons) Ridder, beloved wife of the late Paul A. Ridder Sr. Loving mother of Georgia "Gay" (the late Hap) Roth, Mary (Tom) Croft, Regina "Jeannie" (Chris) Leonard, Paul A. "Tony" (Linda) Jr., Timothy (Diane), Theodore (Julie), Pete (Pam) and John (Jodi) Ridder. Dear sister of the late Regina Steinbeck, Magdalen VanHart, Dennis, James and Thomas Lyons. Devoted grandmother of 27 and preceded in death by 4. Cherished great-grandmother of 34 and preceded in death by 1. Adorning great-great-grandmother of 8. Passed away on February 13, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Visitation will be Monday Feb. 17th from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 A.M. all at Holy Family Church, 814 Hawthorne Ave., 45205. If so desired memorials may be made to Comboni Missionaries, 1318 Nagel Rd, 45255-3125. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020