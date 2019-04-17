|
Agnes (Rust) Baumann
Warner Robins, GA - Agnes (Rust) Baumann, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence.
Agnes was born on March 25, 1936 in California, KY to the late Felix and Agnes (Zink) Rust
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Howard "Tony" Baumann; children: Tina Sauls of Centerville, GA, Tony Baumann of Choctaw, OK, Diana Roets (Bill) of Stafford, VA and Teresa Baumann of Valdosta, GA; sister: Mary Hartman of Dayton, KY; in-laws: Joseph Baumann of Union, KY, Edward Baumann of Loveland, OH, Leonard Baumann (Millie) of Alexandria, KY, Betty Verst of Highland Heights, KY and Marian Rust of California, KY; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019