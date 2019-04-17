Services
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Magnolia Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Baumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes (Rust) Baumann


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Agnes (Rust) Baumann Obituary
Agnes (Rust) Baumann

Warner Robins, GA - Agnes (Rust) Baumann, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence.

Agnes was born on March 25, 1936 in California, KY to the late Felix and Agnes (Zink) Rust

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Howard "Tony" Baumann; children: Tina Sauls of Centerville, GA, Tony Baumann of Choctaw, OK, Diana Roets (Bill) of Stafford, VA and Teresa Baumann of Valdosta, GA; sister: Mary Hartman of Dayton, KY; in-laws: Joseph Baumann of Union, KY, Edward Baumann of Loveland, OH, Leonard Baumann (Millie) of Alexandria, KY, Betty Verst of Highland Heights, KY and Marian Rust of California, KY; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now