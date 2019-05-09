|
|
Agnes Fogarty
Cincinnati - Agnes Cecilia Devaney Fogarty died Tuesday, May 7, at the Seasons retirement community, nine days before her 102nd birthday. She was the beloved mother of six, grandmother of twenty-four and great-grandmother of thirty. Her husband Jack Fogarty died in 1994. She is survived by her children Karen Comello (Jerry), Nancy McCafferty (Jim), Kathy Heekin (the late Rick; Dan Sheehan), Kevin, Tim (the late Kathy; Sarah) and John (Janet), and by scores of other descendants. Ag, the youngest of five children and the daughter of Irish immigrants, was born in Walnut Hills on May 16, 1917, attended grade school there and at St. Mark's in Evanston. She graduated from Regina High School in Norwood, and in 1938 from the College of Mt. St. Joseph. She married WCPO newsman Jack Fogarty two weeks before the Pearl Harbor attack and spent much of World War II living near West Point, New York. Her post-war life was mostly in Pleasant Ridge, until the family moved to Mt. Lookout in 1963, where she remained until moving into a retirement community in 2016. Besides raising six children, she was an active member of the Mt. St. Joseph Alumnae Association, the Catholic Women's Club, the parishes of Nativity and Our Lord Christ the King, worked in market research at the University of Cincinnati and enjoyed a vibrant social life. Loving but not affected, dutiful but not meek, firm but not unfair, a good friend and a good parent, grandparent and great-grandparent, she will never be forgotten by any who have known her. To her many friends at the Seasons and elsewhere who wished her well in her final illness, she and her family extend sincere thanks. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 11 at 10:30 AM at Our Lord Christ the King Church in Mt. Lookout, visitation in church from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Our Lord Christ the King Church, Mt. St. Joseph University, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 9, 2019