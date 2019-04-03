|
Agnes Schlake
Cincinnati - Agnes M. (nee Meyer) Schlake. Beloved wife of the late Otto Schlake. Loving mother of Joe (Donna), Mike (Milee), Bob (Beate), Carl (Sue), Rick (Lisa) and the late Frank and Elizabeth Schlake. Proud grandmother of Zachary, Missy, Tina, Sarah, Mike, Danny, Ben, Alex, Carla, Erik, Steven, Jason, Rebecka and the late Jeremy. Great grandmother of 14. Sister of the late Joseph Meyer, Hermina Bretschneider and Damian Bernard Meyer, OP. Also survived by many dear friends. 50 year Kolping member and longtime parishioner of St. Saviour Church. Passed away March 31, 2019 at the age of 89. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 5 at 10 AM at St. Saviour Church, 4136 Myrtle Ave., Cincinnati 45236, where friends will be received from 9 AM until time of Mass. Kolping Prayer to be held at 9:30 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to St. Saviour Church. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019