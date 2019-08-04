|
|
Aileen S. Mercurio
Cincinnati - (nee Rice) beloved wife of the late Charles A. Mercurio. Loving mother of Char Wires, Don (Debbie) Mercurio, John (Kathy) Mercurio, Shirley (Bob) Brickweg, Charles (Rebecca) Mercurio, Mary Mercurio & Chris (Patti) Mercurio. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Donald (Lola) Rice. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Please check neidhardminges.com for complete obit
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019