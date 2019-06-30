Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Alan Cruse
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:30 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
7130 Harrison Ave.
Taylor Creek, OH
View Map
Alan Cruse

Green Township - Alan Cruse, loving husband of Lois R. Cruse (nee Mathes) for 60 years. Beloved father of Julie (Jeff) Payne, Phyllis (Mark) Gronauer, John (Sue) Cruse and the late Bob Cruse. Dear grandfather of Stephen, Matthew, Jill, Alex, Abby, and Anna. Great-grandfather of 7. Dear brother of Lorri Welling, Patti Hofbauer, and the late Walter Cruse. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Died June 27, 2019. Age 79. Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd from 5:00 - 7:00PM with F.O.P. Service at 7:30PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:00AM at St. Bernard Church (Taylor Creek) 7130 Harrison Ave. (45247). Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery (St. Bernard). In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Cincinnati Police Museum 308 Reading Road (45202) or to MADD (www.madd.org). www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 30, 2019
