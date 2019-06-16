|
|
Alan Goewey
Batavia - Alan Bruce Goewey, son of the late Ralph and Audrey Goewey, dear brother of George, Greg, Pete, Mark, Chris, Gloria and the late Kenneth. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Alan loved to spend the summers camping at Stonelick Lake camp grounds. He passed away on June 11, 2019 at the age of 68. Visitation will be held at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Monday, June 17th from 10 AM until time of funeral services beginning at 11 AM. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2019