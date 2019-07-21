|
|
Alan J. Burt
Springdale - Formerly of Troy, OH. Age 85. Passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019. Born in Milton, MA to the late John H. & Gertrude M. (Miller) Burt; brother to the late Carol (Burt) Smith & John H. Burt, Jr. Survived by his children: Alan J. (Victoria Zwissler) Burt, II and Gail A. (Mark W. Conley) Burt; grandchildren: Alan J. Burt III, Brennan Z. Burt & Carson J. Burt; former spouse: Joyce A. Burt. After graduating from Milton High School, he served in the US Air Force. He then went on to earn a degree in Aeronautical Technology from Boston University College of Engineering. After working briefly at Kaman Aircraft Corp. and McDonnell-Douglas Corp. (Gemini A & B) he retired from BF Goodrich after 23 years. Memorial Service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Maple Knoll Village Chapel, 11100 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246. Interment will be in Milton, MA in Milton Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Greater Cincinnati, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019