Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Maple Knoll Village Chapel
11100 Springfield Pk
Springdale, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Burt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan J. Burt


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Alan J. Burt Obituary
Alan J. Burt

Springdale - Formerly of Troy, OH. Age 85. Passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019. Born in Milton, MA to the late John H. & Gertrude M. (Miller) Burt; brother to the late Carol (Burt) Smith & John H. Burt, Jr. Survived by his children: Alan J. (Victoria Zwissler) Burt, II and Gail A. (Mark W. Conley) Burt; grandchildren: Alan J. Burt III, Brennan Z. Burt & Carson J. Burt; former spouse: Joyce A. Burt. After graduating from Milton High School, he served in the US Air Force. He then went on to earn a degree in Aeronautical Technology from Boston University College of Engineering. After working briefly at Kaman Aircraft Corp. and McDonnell-Douglas Corp. (Gemini A & B) he retired from BF Goodrich after 23 years. Memorial Service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Maple Knoll Village Chapel, 11100 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246. Interment will be in Milton, MA in Milton Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Greater Cincinnati, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now