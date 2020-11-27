1/
Alan Kuhn-Roderick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Kuhn-Roderick

Alan-Kuhn Roderick. Beloved son of Garnet and the late Bob Kuhn. Dear brother of Randall Kuhn. Passed away on Nov. 22, 2020 at the age of 63. An adventurous soul, Roderick traveled the world for the love of art and music. Spending half of his life in California & Hawaii where he always had dreamed to be. Coming home to rest his mind, body & soul in his last years with his Family. Passing away from Heart Failure- in lieu of flowers donations to the Hoxworth Advanced Heart Failure Treatment center or ADA. Private Services for family will be held at Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Rd. 451-8800 or www.radelfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Radel Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved