Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Sweetman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Sweetman


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Alan Sweetman Obituary
Alan Sweetman

Wake Forest, NC - Passed away suddenly on November 8, 2019 in Wake Forest, NC where he has resided for the last 14 years. He was born on May 29, 1951 to the late Helen and Fred Sweetman. Alan married to his high school sweetheart Linda (Radar) the love of his life for over 45 years. He is the father of Dr. Michael Alan (Carrie) Sweetman, and the brother of Gary J. (Robin) Sweetman. He was the uncle of Emily Sweetman (Shawn) King and the great uncle of Jack Ryan King. Visitation will be at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10 AM until time of service at 12:00 noon. A private burial will be at Arlington Memorial Gardens and he will be laid to rest by his parents. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -