Alan T. Aure
Cincinnati - Alan T. Aure, beloved father, husband, son, brother, and friend, passed away on September 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife Nicole (nee Cappel), children Kiefer (6) and Cecelia (3), parents Horacio and Isabel, siblings Tanya (Ben), Joel (Emily), the Cappel family and many nieces and nephews. Alan, originally from Pittsburgh, graduated from Xavier University and decided to build his life here. He was a dedicated tennis coach at Queen City Racquet Club and shared his love of the game with all of his students. Alan will be remembered for his love and commitment to his family and friends. He demonstrated courage and strength throughout his life, especially during these last few years. He will be missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cecilia Church (3105 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, 45209) on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be held at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home (3183 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, 45208) Tuesday, 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to . Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019