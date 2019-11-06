Services
Albert C. "Bud" Elmlinger, Jr.

Reading - Albert C. "Bud" Elmlinger, Jr., beloved husband of the late Judy Elmlinger (nee Flanagan). Loving father of Rob (Jenny) Elmlinger, Steve (Polly) Elmlinger, Susan (Dwayne) Slavey, Amy Perdue, Julie (Ryan) Androne, and the late Chris Elmlinger. Cherished grandfather of Brett, Kristen, Kevin, Alex, Chris (Kelsey), Daniel, Michael, Mary, and Patrick Elmlinger, Jared, Molly, Rachel, and Eric Slavey, Jamey (Rachel Rust), Hunter, Mallory, and Tanner Perdue, and Tyler, Erin, Brooke, Haley, and Kyle Androne. Treasured great-grandfather of Rae Elmlinger. Dear brother of Dick (Carolyn) and Jon (Laurie) Elmlinger. Died Wednesday, November 6th, 2019. Age 81. Visitation Sun. Nov. 10th from 1PM-4PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Mass of Christian Burial Mon. November 11th at 10AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 177 Siebenthaler Ave. (45215). Memorials requested to or the Reading Fire Department. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
