Albert Dillard Birch Sr.
Cincinnati - Albert Dillard Birch Sr., 76, passed away on September 17, 2020, Beloved husband of the late Margaret Birch, loving father of Eddie DeMerle, Bridgette Hernandez, Kathy DeMerle, Kimberly Combs, Jennifer Carter and Albert Birch Jr.; Grandfather of many; brother of Carl, Trigg and Jewel Stewart and the late Mitchell, Earl, Reid, and Mary Morton; son of the late Joe and Betty Birch and many other family members. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223, beginning at 11:00am until time of service at noon. Condolences at www.springgrove.org




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
