Albert Frederic (Rick) Gahr Jr.
Albert Frederic (Rick) Gahr, Jr.

Age 96, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. Rick was a World War II Veteran, concert pianist, and piano teacher. He was still teaching from his private studio in Oakley until his death. Rick will be greatly missed by his many friends, family, students and the entire arts community. Services will be private at his request. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or the charity of one's choice. Additional information about Rick's incredible life can be found at:

www.springgrove.org




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
