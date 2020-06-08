ALBERT GUGGER
Bridgetown - Albert Gugger, beloved husband of Jenny Schmidt Gugger for 70 years, loving father of Debbie (Jerry) Wagner and Greg (Cindy) Gugger, grandfather of 4, great grandfather of 7, last of the 9 children of Fred and Emma Gugger. US Navy Veteran. Retired Tool and Die Maker. Died, Sunday, June 7, 2020 age 92. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Avenue, Cheviot, Friday, 10:30 AM to 12 Noon. Social distance rules allow 38 persons in the funeral home at one time. Please be prepared to wait in line during visitation. Masks are encouraged. Private funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati (45206). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com
Bridgetown - Albert Gugger, beloved husband of Jenny Schmidt Gugger for 70 years, loving father of Debbie (Jerry) Wagner and Greg (Cindy) Gugger, grandfather of 4, great grandfather of 7, last of the 9 children of Fred and Emma Gugger. US Navy Veteran. Retired Tool and Die Maker. Died, Sunday, June 7, 2020 age 92. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Avenue, Cheviot, Friday, 10:30 AM to 12 Noon. Social distance rules allow 38 persons in the funeral home at one time. Please be prepared to wait in line during visitation. Masks are encouraged. Private funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati (45206). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.