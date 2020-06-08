Albert Gugger
ALBERT GUGGER

Bridgetown - Albert Gugger, beloved husband of Jenny Schmidt Gugger for 70 years, loving father of Debbie (Jerry) Wagner and Greg (Cindy) Gugger, grandfather of 4, great grandfather of 7, last of the 9 children of Fred and Emma Gugger. US Navy Veteran. Retired Tool and Die Maker. Died, Sunday, June 7, 2020 age 92. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Avenue, Cheviot, Friday, 10:30 AM to 12 Noon. Social distance rules allow 38 persons in the funeral home at one time. Please be prepared to wait in line during visitation. Masks are encouraged. Private funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati (45206). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

