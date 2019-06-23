|
Albert "Jerry" Jerome Leisring
Sharonville - Our Albert Jerome "Jerry" Leisring, beloved husband of the late Betty Fitzpatrick Leisring and the late Betty Koegel Leisring. Loving father of Linda (Steve) Matthews, Mary (the late David) Keller, Steve (Jayne) Leisring, Carol (Doug) Wilcoxson, Paul (Angie) Leisring and Lisa (Pat) Finneran. Cherished grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 12. Devoted brother of Charles (Mary) Leisring, the late Betty Murphy and the late Larry Leisring. Jerry passed away on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 94, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry took great pride in serving his country during WW II as a Navy seaman. Visitation 9-10 AM, Thursday June 27, 2019 at St. Saviour Catholic Church, 4136 Myrtle Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236. Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Interment will take place following the Mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Saviour Church. The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Mowery and the staff of Vitas Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 23, 2019