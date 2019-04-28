Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Albert K. Zimmer

Green Township - Albert K. Zimmer, beloved husband of Virginia A. Zimmer (Nee Carner) for 37 years. Loving step father of Jerry (Martha) Wheeler. Devoted grandfather of Denise (Trent) Guess, Shana (Ken) Gary, Jermey Wheeler and great grandfather of Allie, Ella, Isabelle, Seth and Preston. Dear brother of Linda (John) Wagner and the late Audrey (Paul) Deiters. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 85 years of age. Visitation on MONDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on TUESDAY at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Antoninus Endowment Fund, 1500 Linneman Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45238 or to Artis Senior Living Employee Fund, 5799 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45248. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
