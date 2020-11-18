1/1
Albert Richard Marous
Albert Richard Marous

Symmes Twp. - Albert Richard of Symmes Twp., OH. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Marous. Dear father of Michael Marous, Kathy (Jerry) Contadino and Maureen (John) Mears. Loving grandfather of Maria Contadino, Jeff (Aubri) Mears, Carly (Alex) Beck and great grandfather of Bailey and Clayton. Brother of Barbara Linkenhoker and the late Rosemary Klenke, Bea Pauly, Joe Marous and George Marous. Passed away on November 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Friends and family will be received on November 23rd from 10 to 11 AM at the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, OH. Interment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Al's memory can be directed to The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Good Shepherd. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
