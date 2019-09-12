|
|
Albert Riehle
Milford - Albert J. Riehle, age 92. Husband of Celeste G. (nee Foppe). Married 66 years. Children Jonathan (Angela Bohmann), Fred (Laura), Joanna Robinson (Don), Paul (Mary Ann), Teresa Whetzel (Dale), Mary Pajor (Tom), Mike (Toinette) and Barb Nye (Tom). Brother of Mary (Bebe) Broerman, Brother in law of Martha Riehle. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was Navy veteran of WWII and Army veteran of the Korean War. Passed away on Sept. 10, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Church, Milford, OH at 10 AM on Saturday, Sept. 14th. Visitation starting at 9 AM at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul society, St. Andrew Church. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019