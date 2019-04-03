Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lord Christ the King Church
Cincinnati - Albert S. McGrover, died suddenly, March 27, 2019 at the Naples, FL airport. He was 85 years old. He has lived in Cincinnati, OH with his wife Mary for 30 years. Albert was called "Al" by all. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Supreme Court Justice Albert and Mabel McGrover. Al was the dear father of three sons; Michael (Marybeth) McGrover, Timothy (Julie) McGrover and Peter McGrover, brother of two sisters; Helen Burns (Stephen Burns) and Mary Peyton (Robert Peyton). Also survived by 7 grandchildren; Lauren, Jessica, Carolynn of N.J., Emily, Allison of Ohio and Abigail of Arkansas and one great-grandson Kip of Washington all of whom Al loved dearly. He was a very positive man, who smiled all the time and enjoyed golf and bowling at Hyde Park Golf and Country Club where he forged many friendships. Al attended Brooklyn Preparation High School, St. John's University in New York and Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey where he received his Masters Degree in Business Administration. All of Al's career centered on the packaging industry where he was vice-president of Sales and Communication. Al traveled more than 2 million miles conducting business. Al and Mary spent their summers returning to New York enjoying family, friends and the ocean. After retirement they spent their winters in Naples, FL. For many years, Al was active in N.A.M.I., the National Association on Mental Illness, where he taught many many classes to families and was a successful fundraiser. As President of N.A.M.I. of Hamilton County, Al won numerous awards for his services. Also, Al was a reading tutor for the Cincinnati Public Schools and working with the poor through St. Vincent DePaul Society. Singing at home and singing with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Glee Club was a great joy to Al. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lord Christ the King Church, where Al was a lector and eucharistic minister for many years, will be held Friday, April 5 at 10:00am. Visitation will be at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Lookout, Thursday, April 4 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to N.A.M.I. of Southwest Ohio, or, the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019
