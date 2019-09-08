Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
Albert Scott Adamson Sr.


1923 - 2019
Albert Scott Adamson, Sr.

Norwood, OH - Beloved husband of Betty Adamson (nee Gaither) for 73 years. Dear father of Albert Scott (Brenda) Adamson, Jr. and Terry (Nancy) Adamson. Loving grandfather of Amanda Adamson and Spencer Adamson. Dear great-grandfather of Henry, Ruby and Jack. Brother of the late Mary Lambert and Bonnie Middendorf. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Albert was a Mechanical Engineer for 40 years at Milacron and upon retiring, he spent 35 years volunteering with the Archeology Department at the Cincinnati Museum Center. He also had a passion for his hobby of woodworking. Passed away September 5, 2019 at age 96. Visitation to be at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, 45216, Thursday September 12 from 12 Noon until time of funeral service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in his name to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
