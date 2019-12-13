|
Alberta Bargo
Cincinnati - Alberta Ann Bargo (nee Oatley), a resident of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, December 12, 2019 at the age of 72. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alberta and Arthur Oatley. Alberta is survived by her life-partner, Jerry Elkins. She was the cherished mother of Jerry Bargo (Michelle), Jennifer Bargo (John Jones) and Libby Ash (Noel), devoted grandmother of Corabelle, Elise, Chelsea (Aaron), Courtney (Bryan), Brody, Riley and Emme and great-grandmother of Kennedy and Cameron, dear sister of Arthur Oatley, Arlene Bass (Ron), Albert Oatley (Gene) and the late Donald Oatley. Also survived by her beloved dog, Peanut. A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, December 19 from 6-7 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Followed by a memorial service at 7 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to . www.ecnurre.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019