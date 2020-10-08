1/1
Alberta Bretnitz
Cincinnati - Bretnitz, Alberta (nee Vormor), devoted spouse of the late Herman Bretnitz, loving mother of Linda (Don) Capannari, David Bretnitz, Mary Claire (John) Famous and Janet Bretnitz, cherished grandmother of Donny (Tracey) Capannari, Jeff (Laura) Capannari, Liz (Evan) Priestle, Amy (Chris) Calo, David (Jen) Bretnitz, Julie (Jon) Freudiger, Matthew, Ryan and Ashley Bretnitz, Sarah Klump, Phillip (Heather) Klump, Emily (Nicholas) Patton, Anna (Richard) Wingard and great grandmother of 17. Dear sister of Claire Murray and the late Edith Murray. Passed away October 6, 2020 at the age of 95. Visitation Wednesday October 14th, 2020, 5 to 7 PM at Meyer Geiser Funeral Home 4989 Glenway Ave., Mass of Christian Burial Thursday October 15th 10:30 AM at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linnemann Road, 45238. (masks required at church and funeral home). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Ollie Schmitt Family Foundation, 3335 Emerald Lakes Unit 3A, Cincinnati, OH 45211. www.meyergeiser.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
