Cincinnati - Alberta Grimm (nee Cohrs) Passed at the age of 102 on October 13th. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert Grimm. Devoted mother of Deanna (late Jim) Erhardt and Robert J. (Maryann) Grimm. Cherished granny of Chris (Renee), & Dan Erhardt, Julie (Brian) McDermott, Carrie (Nick) Behymer & Michael Grimm. Great granny of the late Christian, Maggie, Grace, Joey, Evelyn, Ben, Jake, Zach & plus 1. Special friend of Pat Segbers. Family and friends are invited to a visitation Thursday Oct. 17th from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM, all at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45238. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
