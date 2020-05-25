Alberta Means
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alberta Means

Cincinnati - (nee Bischoff) beloved wife of the late Delmar Means. Dear mother of Mary (Rick) Groene. Devoted Nana and cohort in shenanigans with granddaughters: Katie "The Boss" and Ashley "Little Nana" Hill. Caring great-grandma of Otis the Pug and Layla the Great Dane. Also survived by many family members. She passed away on May 23, 2020. Age of 94.Services will be private due to the current circumstances. Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist (Harrison). Neidhardminges.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved