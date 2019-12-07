Resources
Union, KY - (nee Schwartz), passed away December 5, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Billy D. Minnick; devoted mother of Kenneth (Linda) Minnick, Colleen Minnick, Rita (Bob) Hall, Monty (Doris Ann) Minnick, Dale (Sandi) Minnick and the late Jerry Minnick; mother-in-law of Jan Minnick; grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 5. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Susanna Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, donations may be directed to or . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
