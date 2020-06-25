Alberta Seibel
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alberta Seibel

Springfield Twp. - Seibel, Alberta J. Beloved mother of George H. "Trey" Seibel III, Michael (Karrie) Seibel and Lorie (Greg) Vanover. Dear grandmother of Nicholle Vanover, George Tyler, Mackenzie, Kacie, Hayley, Mason, Carley, Parker and (the late) Garin Seibel, Kyle and great-granddaughters Aubree and Layla. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at age 79. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM (Kolping Prayers at 6:30 PM) at Mihovk - Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday July 2, 2020 at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Rd. Springfield Twp. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Fr. David Hiller Fund c/o Cincinnati Kolping Society, The National Breast Cancer Foundation or American Parkinson Disease Association. Social distancing and facemasks recommended for Visitation and Funeral Mass. www.mrfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mihovk- Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved