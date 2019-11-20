|
|
Alberta T. Bechtol
Cincinnati - (nee Geis) Beloved wife of the late William Bechtol, loving mother of Terry Huth and the late John, Mike and Mary Bechtol, dear grandmother of Lisa (Randy) Evans, Scott (Tracy), Eric, Colleen, Laura (Grant) Jones, Andy (Heather) and great-grandmother of Adam, Alex, Ryan, Caroline, Otto, Jasmine and Levi. Passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, November 25th at St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space) from 9AM until time of funeral mass at 10AM. Memorials may be made to St. Rita School for the Deaf, St Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Dominic Education fund. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019