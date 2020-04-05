Services
Alberta "Berta" Weisgerber

Alberta "Berta" Weisgerber Obituary
Alberta "Berta" Weisgerber

Cheviot - Devoted daughter of the late Emil and Clara Weisgerber. Dear sister of the late Carolyn (Harvey) Thornton, Ann Engel, Rita (Jack) Buckley, Clara (George) Bohache, Robert (Virginia) Weisgerber, John (Rosemary) Weisgerber and Dorothy (Liv. Jerome) Schoenung. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces, nephews and extended family. Died Saturday April 4, 2020 Age 92. Longtime Librarian with Cincinnati Public Library and Procter and Gamble. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Bernard. Donations may be made to the Pregnancy Center West, 4900 Glenway Ave., Cinti., OH 45238.

For full obit check

neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
