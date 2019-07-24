Services
All Saints Church
8939 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
All Saints Roman Catholic Church
8939 Montgomery Road
Kenwood, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Roman Catholic Church
8939 Montgomery Road
Kenwood, OH
1923 - 2019
Alfred A. Myers, born July 10th, 1923, died July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose Ella "Rhody" Myers (Nee Carlton), dedicated father of Robert A. and Jayne P. (Garry) Meyer, cherished grandfather of Julia E. Meyer, Gavin K. Meyer and Beau A. Myers, brother of Marcella Myers and Lawrence Myers. Proceeded in death by parents Clara and Walter Myers; siblings Irv Myers, Dorothy Stark, Emma McDonald. US Army veteran of World War II, served in the South Pacific. Resident of Cincinnati Ohio. Visitation will be at All Saints Roman Catholic Church 8939 Montgomery Road Kenwood, Ohio 45236 on Friday July 26, 2019 at 10am till time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. T. P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 24, 2019
